At least one dead, 5 injured in New York building collapse

NEW YORK - A four-storey parking facility collapsed in New York City’s Lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the structure, authorities said.

Emergency personnel using robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure due to unstable conditions checked the site for any further casualties, but officials said they believed all victims had been accounted for.

No foul play was suspected.

“We have no reason to believe that it was anything other than a structural collapse,” City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

Reuters video footage from the scene, in Manhattan’s financial district blocks from the World Trade Center and New York Stock Exchange, showed a rescue operation getting underway and multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled slabs of concrete.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, four more were taken to area hospitals for injuries and a sixth individual who was hurt declined medical treatment, said Mr John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department.

He described all six as workers who were in the parking structure when it collapsed.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for our firefighters,” he told a late afternoon news briefing.

Robot devices were then deployed, he said, marking the first time city firefighters had flown a drone aircraft into a fallen building to conduct a search.

Pace University, whose students, faculty and staff use the parking structure, was evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

“This building is completely unstable,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters.