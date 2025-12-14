2 killed, 8 wounded after shooting at Brown University; manhunt for gunman underway

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK – A gunman killed two people and critically wounded eight others on the afternoon of Dec 13 at the prestigious Brown University, the authorities said, urging people in the area to remain in lockdown as the attacker was still at large.

“I can confirm that there are two individuals who have died this afternoon, and there are another eight in critical status, though stable,” Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley told a news conference.

“We are a week and a half away from Christmas. And two people died today and another eight are in the hospital,” he said. “So please pray for those families.”

University president Christina Paxson said both of the deceased were students.

Brown is on College Hill in Providence, Rhode Island’s state capital. The university has hundreds of buildings, including lecture halls, laboratories and dormitories.

The shooting took place at the Barus and Holley building, home to the engineering and physics departments, on the campus of the Ivy League university.

Multiple exams had been scheduled to take place in the building at the time of the shooting, the university said.

Law enforcement described the suspect as a man dressed all in black.

“We’re utilising every resource possible to find this suspect. The shelter in place is still in order and I urge people to take that very seriously. Please do not come to the area,” deputy police chief Timothy O’Hara said.

The gunman was last seen leaving the building, and no weapon had been recovered, the authorities said.

They do not know what kind of weapon was used or have any other information about him, and are looking for video that could help in the manhunt.

Brown University police chief Rodney Chatman described the shooting investigation as “a very fluid situation” that was continuing to evolve.

“Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice.”

Law enforcement and first responders swarmed the scene, with local news station WPRI reporting clothing and blood on the pavement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was providing “all capabilities necessary”, director Kash Patel said on X.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding.

Complicating the manhunt, local media reports said downtown Providence was crowded with holiday shoppers and thousands of people attending concerts.

Federal law enforcement and the police from surrounding cities and towns were assisting in the search, officials said. According to local news reports, venues across the city were bringing in extra security.

As news of the shooting spread, the school told students to shelter in place.

Ms Katie Sun told The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper that she was studying in a nearby building when she heard gunfire. She ran to her dorm, leaving all her belongings behind.

“It was honestly quite terrifying. The shots seemed like they were coming from... where the classrooms are,” she said.

Student Chiang-Heng Chien told local TV station WJAR he was working in a lab with three other students when he saw the text about the active shooter situation a block away.

They waited under desks for about two hours, he said.

ABC News reported that the incident took place during the second day of final exams for the autumn semester, a week before winter break.

In an alert to the campus shortly after 4.15pm, the school instructed students and faculty to lock doors, silence phones and hide until further notice, The New York Times reported.

It also said that a second university alert shortly before 5pm said a suspect was in custody, but the university later reversed and said no one had been apprehended.

“As a last resort, take action to protect yourself,” the school wrote in its initial alert in the late afternoon on Dec 13.

US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting.

“What a terrible thing it is,” he said. “All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”

Brown University in Providence, near Boston, has about 11,000 students.

The shooting is the latest in a long line of school attacks in the US, where attempts to restrict easy access to firearms face political deadlock. REUTERS, AFP