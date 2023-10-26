At least 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under way

LEWISTON, Maine – Hundreds of police are searching the US city of Lewiston and surrounding areas of Maine for a man sought in connection with mass shootings at a bar and a bowling alley, leaving at least 18 dead and 13 injured.

State and local police identified Robert R. Card, 40, as a person of interest in the case after previously posting on Facebook photographs of a man wielding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

The pictures from one of Wednesday’s crime scenes showed a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans, holding the weapon in the firing position.

“We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Card, who is a person of interest,” Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told a news conference.

Several media outlets reported that a Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card as a trained firearms instructor and member of the US Army reserve, who recently reported he had mental health issues, including hearing voices. It said he also threatened to shoot up a National Guard base.

“Card was also reported to have been committed to (a) mental health facility for two weeks during summer 2023 and subsequently released,” said the notice from the Maine Information and Analysis Centre.

Reuters could not authenticate the bulletin. The Associated Press reported that it was circulated to law enforcement officials.

The bar and the bowling alley are about 6.5km apart in Lewiston, a former textile hub and city of 38,000 people in Androscoggin County about 56km north of Portland, Maine’s largest city.

Media reports picked up by Reuters earlier said there was a third shooting site at a Walmart distribution centre, but Walmart later issued a statement to local media saying no shooting occurred on their property.

The Central Maine Medical Centre in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.