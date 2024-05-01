At Columbia University, non-demonstrating students weigh in on protests

NEW YORK - Columbia University normally teems with students, but a “Free Palestine” banner now hangs from a building where young protesters have barricaded themselves and the few wandering through campus generally appear tense.

Students here were among the first to embrace the pro-Palestinian campus encampment movement, which has spread to a number of universities across the United States.

Despite Columbia’s status as an epicentre of the student demonstrations, the majority of its thousands of students are not camped out in tents, and have a variety of opinions on the matter, which has upended their spring semester.

With heated protests now having roiled his prestigious New York university for days, international student Naranjan Patkar believes “the campus should be open, and every student should feel safe inside the campus”.

But as for the larger student protest and its cause, the 24-year-old from India told AFP: “I have no views on it.”

Columbia has restricted access considerably, with only a single entrance for staff and students who reside on campus to pass through as of April 30. Meanwhile, numerous police officers remained on guard.

Demonstrators who have barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall are vowing to remain until their demands are met, including that Columbia divest all financial holdings linked to Israel.

“You wake up in the morning and all you hear is helicopters and police sirens and hear about your classmates getting beaten up on or thrown in jail,” said Mohamed Ali, a law student, who believes that the student body is being “collectively punished” so that it turns against the demonstrators.

“This is ridiculous and it’s really inhumane,” said the 24-year-old.

For Felipe Poelling, 19, “these are my fellow students that are doing these things and I think they know what they’re fighting for, and I admire that”.

“I have had a lot of family reach out to me concerned about safety and stuff like that, but I told them I’m not concerned,” the first-year student told AFP.