Associated Press, OpenAI partner to explore generative AI use in news

Updated
16 sec ago
Published
18 sec ago

WASHINGTON - News publisher Associated Press said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with OpenAI to share select news content and technology, as the two firms explore the use of generative AI in news products.

The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage the ChatGPT-maker’s technology, according to a statement, which added that AP does not use generative AI for its news stories.

“News organisations must have a seat at the table ... so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism,” said Ms Kristin Heitmann, AP’s senior vice-president and chief revenue officer. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top