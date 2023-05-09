Associated Press, New York Times win Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

NEW YORK - The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, including the distinguished public service award, for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, while the New York Times earned the international reporting honour for its stories about the Russian invasion.

Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener won the national reporting prize for coverage of abortion in the United States after the Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalised the procedure nationwide.

Mr Eli Saslow, now with the Times, won the feature writing award for the Post.

Reuters was a finalist in two categories. In international reporting, the Pulitzer board cited Reuters for its four-part investigative series that exposed grave human rights abuses against women and children by the Nigerian military in its war with insurgents.

In national reporting, Reuters was selected as a finalist for a series that revealed the widespread use of child labour by auto parts suppliers and poultry slaughterhouses in the US state of Alabama.

The annual Pulitzer awards, first presented in 1917, are the most celebrated honours in US journalism.

The prizes are named for newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911 and left money to create the awards and establish a journalism school at Columbia University.

The public service award, considered the most prestigious, honoured Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant, who remained in the Ukrainian town of Mariupol last spring as it came under fire from Russian troops and documented the killing of civilians.

Mr Maloletka was also part of the AP team in Ukraine that won for breaking news photography.

Before announcing the winners, Mr Neil Brown, co-chair of the Pulitzer board and president of the Poynter Institute, spoke in support of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained during a reporting trip and accused of espionage by Russian authorities.

The United States has objected to Mr Gershkovich’s arrest and called on Russia to dismiss the case.

“The Pulitzer Prize board joins the many organisations around the world demanding Evan’s immediate release,” Mr Brown said. “He, like so many others, is doing his job.”