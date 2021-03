WASHINGTON - Inspecting an experimental sandwich in his backyard in Flushing, Queens, chef Brian Tsao, 36, knows a thing or two about prejudice and racist stereotypes.

Half-Korean and half-Taiwanese, he was born in Flushing, home to New York City's largest Chinatown. And he has faced prejudice and stereotyping from almost every demographic - even in Beijing, where he was seen as American.