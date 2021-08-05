Asian Americans are poorly represented in Hollywood, study shows

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (BLOOMBERG) - Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are frequently stereotyped in major films and are poorly represented in the industry, according to a recent study.

More than 90 per cent of respondents in the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment survey said representation is inadequate both on-screen and behind the scenes.

And for films that feature Asian American and Pacific Islander characters in the main cast, 35 per cent of their characters embody at least one common trope or stereotype, such as Martial Artist or Model Minority, according to an accompanying analysis from the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

The institute analysed 100 top-grossing US films from 2010 to 2019 and 124 films from studios and streaming services from 2017 to last year.

In top-grossing US films, female Asian and Pacific Islander characters were verbally and visually objectified at rates that were higher than female characters of other races, the institute found.

According to the survey by the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, nearly 90 per cent said they are often the only Asian or Pacific Islander in the room, while 55 per cent have experienced "blatant racism" at work. Only 43 per cent agreed that their voice is valued by the industry.

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment surveyed 329 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders working as writers, actors, producers, directors and other roles in the entertainment industry. The survey was carried out in late June.

The study sheds light on "the negative stereotypes that have existed on-screen for decades", said institute founder Geena Davis.

Inaccurate portrayals in entertainment have "profound and insidious consequences," said Ms Michelle Sugihara, executive director of Cape, a Hollywood industry association, "which is why this is not just a representation issue, but a social justice issue."

Of particular concern is the misconception that those of Asian heritage are seen as "successful" and don't face racism, according to the study. This is "harmful and contributes to violence against Asian people", the authors found.

The report recommends the entertainment industry produce more varied stories beyond stereotypical topics such as the Asian immigrant experience. For example: "Not all Vietnamese stories need to be about the Vietnam War or the trauma of being a refugee."

The United States has experienced a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the Covid-19 pandemic, with incidents climbing 164 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier.