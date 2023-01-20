Asian advocacy groups welcome White House move to counter anti-Asian hate, prejudice

WASHINGTON - Asian-American organisations are welcoming a strategy document unveiled by the White House on Tuesday that aims to address disparities and prejudice faced by Asian Americans, as well as the native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders includes action plans from 32 federal agencies. Among the priorities are combating anti-Asian hate and discrimination, the disaggregation of data across the communities, and better language access.

The long-awaited agenda came as hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen in the last two to three years, partly on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic which former President Donald Trump - in office from 2017 to 2020 - called the “China virus” – a term he still uses.

The FBI lists anti-Asian hate crimes – 279 of them - among the top four in its hate crime database for 2020. In a mid-2022 report issuing guidance to federal agencies, the Department of Justice noted that “hate crimes in the United States rose in 2020 to the highest level in 12 years, with a significant increase in numbers of anti-Asian and anti-Black hate crimes.”

Such crimes have not stopped. On Jan 8, a CCTV camera captured footage of an elderly Asian man walking with a cane in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighbourhood when an attacker raced up to him and punched him, knocking him to the ground. The victim was 78 and reportedly survived.

The attack was uncannily similar to another on Jan 28, 2021, when white-haired, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was visiting his daughter from Thailand, was out for a walk in the same San Francisco neighbourhood.

He was similarly assaulted and died in hospital.

On Jan 11 in Bloomington, Indiana, a 56-year-old woman, identified later as Billie Davis, suddenly attacked an 18-year-old Asian student on a bus, stabbing her repeatedly on the head with a folding knife. The attacker later allegedly told investigators she stabbed the victim because she was Chinese.

“It would be one less person to blow up our country,” the affidavit quotes her as saying.

The victim’s name and condition are unknown. The attacker was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Similar crimes have taken place in New York.

On Thursday, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a support and advocacy group, said on Twitter: “Anti-Asian hate has not stopped. It has not slowed down. From the bus attack in Indiana to the… (Jan 8) assault on an Asian elder, our community remains the target of attacks.”

“We must remain vigilant” it added. “We must continue to work together to create long term change to end this violence.”

On Tuesday, Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services which is leading the White House initiative, said: “For too long, systemic barriers have put the American Dream out of reach for many Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and racism and xenophobia against AA and NHPI communities continued to threaten the safety and dignity of countless families.