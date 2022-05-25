As US flooding worsens, South Carolina redraws risk maps

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - As Hurricane Florence tore through the southeastern United States in 2018, April O'Leary raced to warn hundreds of her South Carolina neighbours to protect their property from coming floods and consider evacuating.

Her pleas largely fell on deaf ears. Residents in the city of Conway, in Horry County, pointed to past experience with storms as reason not to worry - and for many, national flood maps did not show their homes were at high risk.

"They all told me that they didn't think they were going to flood - they were not going to make any preparations," recalled O'Leary, who founded the group Horry County Rising after Florence hit to advocate for greater action to combat flooding.

O'Leary was proven right: Florence deluged hundreds of homes in supposedly lower-risk spots in Horry, according to the county, turning streets into streams and causing millions of dollars in damage that wiped out the savings of some households.

It was not a one-off. Homes outside areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) saw as being at high risk of flooding have been repeatedly hit by rising waters as climate change brings more frequent and intense storms.

Around the world, governments are struggling to anticipate and respond effectively to fast-evolving climate-related risks like flooding and wildfires.

"We have ... Floyd, Charley, Bonnie, Fran, Joaquin," said O'Leary, as she sat with her neighbour Frances Thomas and they tried to recall which storm had forced Thomas to evacuate from her home. "Welcome to South Carolina ... There are so many."

'Sweeping' reforms

Officials in Horry County - a conservative area - created their own flood zone maps that took effect last year and showed expanded risk areas, rather than relying solely on Fema, which is nationally responsible for dealing with disasters.

They also introduced rules requiring new homes in flood-prone areas to be 3 feet (0.91m), rather than 1 foot, above flood levels - a notable move among 'red' or Republican communities, frequently sceptical about climate change.

County officials say the new maps and regulations will help promote flood-resilient buildings and development and provide residents with more reliable information ahead of future floods.

"These maps tell a great story," said Robert Young, a professor at Western Carolina University whose research helped lay the groundwork for the new flood risk zones.

"This is a pretty pro-development, red county that enacted some of the most sweeping flood reform regulations (in the) state of South Carolina - if not the East Coast ... If we could do this everywhere, I would recommend it." The county also launched an app https: www.horrycounty.org/apps/mapyourmove to give residents and prospective homebuyers a better idea of the risks they face.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there about flooding," said Horry County council member Orton Bellamy. "We don't want anyone coming here and have an experience ... (of) not knowing the location (of) floods."