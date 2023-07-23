‘As long as we have air-con’: Phoenix heat shows gap between US rich and poor

PHOENIX – Ms Melanie Floyd took her children to the zoo in Phoenix in the morning, when temperatures in the heat wave roasting the city and much of the United States south-west were still bearable.

Standing before a turtle exhibit, she downplayed this extreme weather event in a world grappling with climate change.

“As long as we have AC (air-conditioning) and as long as everyone is making smart choices,” the stay-at-home mother, 32, told AFP.

“Staying hydrated, going in the shade, staying cool, not overexerting themselves – I think it’s tolerable.”

At her home it is, indeed, nice and cool. She keeps the air-conditioning at between 23 deg C and 26 deg C so she can look after her children, aged two and six, comfortably as they play with colouring books and crafts.

Outside, day after day for more than three weeks, the temperature in Phoenix has been surpassing a hard-to-fathom 43 deg C.

The heatwave affecting much of the south-west and southern US – including the record temperatures in Phoenix – is igniting debate on how fast global warming is moving.

For Ms Floyd, this particular weather event is no big deal.

“You have to fluctuate as the weather fluctuates, so you have to be flexible with it,” she said.

In this desert city, many people who spoke to AFP expressed similar views about the rising frequency of brutally dangerous heat as global warming caused by human activity grinds on: One must learn to live with it.

Living without air-con

For many of them, life is a series of mad dashes from offices to restaurants to shops, all with air-conditioning cranked up good and frosty.

In the city centre and well-to-do suburbs, people do not think twice about leaving their car running while they get out to do an errand to keep it cool for when they come back.

But in less wealthy areas, heat like this is another thing altogether.

“If the temperatures go on like this, many people will not be able to cope,” said Ms Rosalia Licea, 37, who is raising five children on her own.