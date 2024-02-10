As Biden shifts on Israel, top aide expresses regret for ‘missteps’

WASHINGTON – In a closed-door meeting with Arab American leaders in Michigan this week, one of US President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy aides acknowledged mistakes in the administration’s response to the war in the Gaza Strip.

He said he did not have “any confidence” that Israel’s government was willing to take “meaningful steps” towards Palestinian statehood.

The remarks came after months of public and private admonitions from the Biden administration for Israel to take a more surgical approach in a conflict that has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

On Feb 8, Mr Biden declared that Israel had gone “over the top” in its response to the Hamas attack on Oct 7.

The Biden aide, Mr Jon Finer, a deputy national security adviser, offered some of the administration’s clearest expressions of regret for what he called “missteps” it had made from the beginning of the violence, and he pledged that it would do better.

During the meeting on Feb 8 with Arab American political leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, Mr Finer said, “We are very well aware that we have missteps in the course of responding to this crisis since Oct 7,” according to a recording of the gathering obtained by The New York Times.

A National Security Council official confirmed the recording was authentic.

Mr Finer added: “We have left a very damaging impression based on what has been a wholly inadequate public accounting for how much the president, the administration and the country values the lives of Palestinians. And that began, frankly, pretty early in the conflict.”

The war in Gaza has become part of a cascade of political problems for Mr Biden.