Arrests, anger and court battles: The extradition case of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

VANCOUVER (AFP, REUTERS) - The 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant, followed by China's detention of two Canadians, sparked an unprecedented dispute between Beijing and Ottawa.

On Friday (Sept 24), Meng reached an agreement with US prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, Assistant US Attorney David Kessler told a New York judge.

The move should allow Meng to eventually leave Canada after nearly three years of detention and relieve a point of tension between China and the United States.

Here is a timeline of Meng's extradition case.

Aug 22, 2018

A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng to stand trial in the United States.

Dec 1, 2018

Meng is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec 5. The Chinese embassy in Canada demands her release.

Dec 6, 2018

Chinese officials say they have not been given a reason for Meng's arrest. The White House and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both move to distance themselves from the case.

Dec 7, 2018

Court proceedings show that the United States issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking US sanctions against the country.

Dec 8, 2018

China threatens Canada with consequences if it does not release Meng.

Dec 10, 2018

Two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Spavor are arrested in China.

Dec 11, 2018

Meng is released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver by a British Columbia court. US President Donald Trump tells Reuters he will intervene in the case if it would serve national interests.

Jan 8, 2019

Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria, breaking sanctions.

Jan 22, 2019

The US Justice Department announces it will formally seek the extradition of Meng to the United States.

Jan 26, 2019

Trudeau fires John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, after he tells Chinese-language media Huawei can make a good case against extradition, thanks in part to Trump's comments about his willingness to get involved.

March 1, 2019

Canada approves the extradition order of Meng to the United States.

March 3, 2019

Huawei sues the Canadian government over Meng's arrest.

March 6, 2019

China says it found "hazardous pests" in Canadian canola samples and blocks most shipments of the crop.

June 25, 2019

China blocks all pork shipments from Canada.

July 15, 2019

Canada postpones decision on whether to allow Huawei to build a 5G network in Canada.

May 27, 2020

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge rules the charges against Meng met the legal standard of double criminality, meaning they could be considered crimes in both the United States and Canada.

June 19, 2020

China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage.

Sept 28, 2020

Hearings begin on whether to allow Meng to add a new allegation of abuse of process to the case.

Aug 4, 2021

Meng returns to the courtroom for the final weeks of her hearings.

Aug 10, 2021

A Chinese court sentences Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage. Meng's extradition hearing wraps up and Canadian judge sets Oct 21 to announce a date to issue a ruling in her case.

Sept 24, 2021

Meng has reached an agreement with US prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, US prosecutors say, a move that should allow her to leave Canada. A hearing in her extradition case is set to take place in British Columbia Supreme Court later in the day.