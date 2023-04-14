Around the world in 80 days: Age and knee replacements can’t stop these 81-year-old travellers

They admired the Northern Lights in Lapland, observed penguins in Antarctica, floated in a hot-air balloon over the Valley of the Kings in Egypt and took a plane ride over Mount Everest.

One even snorkelled in the Great Barrier Reef and ate sea urchin caught from the sea in Easter Island.

These were highlights of an around-the-world-in-80-days trip to seven continents that a pair of seasoned American travellers took this year.

Documentary photographer Eleanor Hamby and physician Sandra Hazelip, both 81 years old, left their homes in Texas on Jan 11, and travelled to Antarctica, Easter Island, Argentina, Finland, Italy, Zanzibar, Egypt, India, Nepal, Japan, Bali, Australia and North America, just to name a few places.

Trips to some countries, such as Egypt and Japan, were inspired by fictional character Phileas Fogg’s travels in the book Around The World In Eighty Days by French writer Jules Verne.

Ms Hamby and Dr Hazelip returned home on April Fool’s Day. This was the longest trip they ever went on. Both are mobile, active and have had knee replacements in both knees years ago.