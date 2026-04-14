Around 100 pro-Palestinian protesters detained at New York demonstration

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About 100 people who took part in a rally in New York on April 13 by a Jewish organisation that promotes Palestinian rights were detained.

– New York police detained around 100 people taking part in a rally on April 13 by a Jewish organisation that promotes Palestinian rights, an AFP correspondent saw, with former US military intelligence analyst and whistleblower Chelsea Manning among those held.

Gathering under the banner of the group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the detainees were part of a group of about 200 protesters who blocked a major avenue in Manhattan for just under an hour to protest US military support for Israel.

They had gathered near the offices of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his colleague Kirsten Gillibrand, whom they accuse of voting against a measure aimed at blocking US arms sales to Israel.

Ms Manning is the army intelligence analyst who leaked documents to WikiLeaks, and had her 35-year sentence commuted by then president Barack Obama in 2017. She now campaigns for pro-Palestinian causes.

In a statement issued by JVP, she said: “Our actions matter in shaping the course of history. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have repeatedly supported weapons sales to Israel that are being used to commit atrocities across Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.

“We call on Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to follow the will of New Yorkers and vote to block weapons and bulldozer sales to Israel.”

The police confirmed to AFP that there were “multiple arrests” but could not immediately give a number. AFP