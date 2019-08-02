Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Donald Trump at HFPA Banquet

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - Hollywood actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger used his hosting of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Banquet on Wednesday (July 31) to have a series of attacks against US President Donald Trump.

"Someone comes with an idea and starts asking me, 'What do you think about Donald Trump?'," Schwarzenegger said in front of an audience, which included Eva Longoria and Renee Zellweger.

He added: "I say, 'Whoah, whoah, whoah, no. I'm not going to go there because I've got nothing nice to say about the guy. And everything that I say right now this will be the headline tomorrow and you won't write about Dark Fate, Terminator 6 which is coming out on November 1.'"

The HFPA are a group of journalists who come from outside the US and report news from Hollywood to their territory.

While paying homage to the association, who are behind the annual Golden Globes awards, Mr Schwarzenegger said, "Let me tell you something that we all have been told by President Trump to go back home but we didn't. We stayed here, we live here, we work here, we contribute here, we make a difference here and we ensure that America stays great so thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the great work they're doing."

The evening saw the HFPA give out US$3.8 million (S$5.2 million) in grants to education programs, preservation of film programs, and protection of journalists.