Argentina in advanced talks to become destination for US migrant deportations, New York Times reports

BUENOS AIRES - The United States and Argentina are in advanced talks to sign an agreement that would allow the US to deport immigrants from other countries to the South American nation, the New York Times reported on Jan 30.

An Argentine government official filed a proposal earlier this month to finalise the third-country deal with the US, according to the report.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

A US State Department spokesperson and Argentina’s foreign ministry both declined to comment.

A third-country deal with Argentina would bolster President Donald Trump’s intention to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally.

His administration has aimed to ramp up removals to third countries, including to South Sudan, Eswatini, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama.

While Argentina has historically had a relatively open immigration policy, President Javier Milei, a close ally of Mr Trump’s, has sought to tighten immigration by cracking down on those with criminal records and requiring that travelers are covered by health insurance.

Just this week, National Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva said in a video that in December and January almost 5,000 people were not allowed to enter the country or were expelled in those months, a “historic record”. REUTERS