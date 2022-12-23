Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

DETROIT - A dangerously frigid arctic air mass gripped a vast expanse of the United States on Thursday ahead of what could be one of the coldest Christmas Days on record, as a looming winter storm threatens to upend travel plans for millions of Americans.

Leading into the holiday weekend, the impending storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, up to 5cm of rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 100 kph and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border.

As the storm took shape over the Great Lakes on Thursday, a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone was expected to develop from a “rapidly deepening low-pressure” system, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The cyclone could spawn snowfalls of 1.25cm per hour and howling winds gusting to 97 kph from the Upper Midwest to the interior North-east, producing blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility, the weather service said.

Combined with the arctic cold, wind-chill factors as low as -40 degrees Celsius are forecast in the High Plains, the northern Rockies and Great Basin, the NWS said. Exposure to such conditions without adequate protection can cause frostbite within minutes.

Power outages are likely, and the storm is expected to make travel by land or air precarious or impossible at times.

“It’s dangerous and threatening,” President Joe Biden said at the White House, urging Americans with travel plans to not delay and to set off on Thursday. “This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff.”

More than half of the Lower 48 states, from Washington state to Florida, are under winter weather alerts, including wind chill advisories affecting about 135 million people, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a weather service meteorologist.

Parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Plains could see Christmas Day weather that is near the coldest on record, according to the weather service.

The mercury is expected to fall to -9 degrees Celsius in Philadelphia on Sunday, near a previous low from 1943, while Sioux City, Iowa, could end up at -26 degrees Celsius, surpassing a record from the 1980s.

‘White-out’ Christmas

The storm front could bring more than 30cm of snow to some areas as it moves eastward out of the Plains and Great Lakes, Mr Cook said. Snow squalls – brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow and strong wind – are expected from Illinois to Indiana, and could produce white-out conditions.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 112.7 million people plan to travel 80km or more from home between Dec 23 and Jan 2, up 3.6 million travellers over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.