Archegos’ Bill Hwang requests pardon for massive fraud that cost banks $12b

Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook \"Bill\" Hwang leaves following his sentencing on a fraud conviction stemming from the 2021 collapse of his $36 billion private investment firm, at the United States District Court in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 20, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bill Hwang was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2024.

Follow topic:
  • Bill Hwang, convicted of fraud after Archegos' 2021 collapse costing banks billions, has applied for a presidential pardon in 2025.
  • Hwang, sentenced to 18 years for crimes including securities fraud and market manipulation, seeks clemency after serving his sentence.
  • The Justice Department reviews pardon applications, but the President, namely Donald Trump, makes the final decision (Reuters).

WASHINGTON - Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management, has sought a presidential pardon for his conviction in the collapse of his fund that cost Wall Street banks more than US$10 billion (S$12.8 billion).

The former billionaire investor, who was

sentenced to 18 years in prison

in 2024, applied in 2025 for a pardon after completion of sentence with the US Justice Department, according to the agency’s website.

Archegos, a family office that once managed US$36 billion,

collapsed in 2021

when Hwang failed to meet margin calls on bank loans he had obtained to make large bets on media and technology stocks.

A jury in 2024

convicted Hwang on multiple criminal charges

including wire fraud, securities fraud and market manipulation after prosecutors accused him of lying to banks about Archegos’ portfolio so he could borrow money aggressively.

The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney makes recommendations to the President on pardon applications, which can take months or years to be processed, according to the agency.

A White House official did not comment on the clemency request, but said the President is the final decider on all pardons or commutations.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Since returning to office in 2025, President Donald Trump has granted a flurry of pardons, many of which were for white-collar criminals and political allies. REUTERS

