Apple unveils new Mac Mini, Mac Studio with major chip upgrades

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In recent months, the Mac was badly stung by an industrywide memory chip shortage stemming from the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence.

Apple announced upgraded Mac mini and Mac Studio desktop computers, giving the in-demand machines major processor upgrades.

The Mac mini, now starting at US$899 (S$1,140), will be powered by Apple’s new M6 chip or an M5 Pro, while the Studio comes with either the M5 Max for US$2,499 or new M5 Ultra for US$5,499.

Both machines are available to preorder beginning Aug 25 and will be in stores on Sept 22, the company said on Aug 25. They will ship with the latest major Mac operating system update, macOS 27 Golden Gate, which will roll out to other Mac owners this fall.

The new M6 chip includes a 12-core CPU, which delivers what Apple says is “the world’s fastest single-threaded performance,” and a 12-core GPU that offers 4x faster AI performance, according to the company. The M6 Mac mini includes 16 gigabytes of memory and can be configured with up to 32 gigabytes, while the M5 Pro model tops out at 64 gigabytes.

As before, the Mac Studio is far more customizable for professionals, with up to a 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU in the M5 Ultra model and a maximum 512 gigabytes of unified memory. With an M5 Ultra chip and all of the highest configuration options chosen, the new Mac Studio can cost as much as a staggering US$18,299.

The wireless connectivity has also been upgraded on both machines with the addition of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

The latest Mac mini features the same impressively compact industrial design that debuted with the M4 and M4 Pro models in 2024, now with faster silicon in addition to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

When it originally debuted, the then US$599 computer was widely praised and celebrated for its performance, which put similarly priced PCs to shame.

But in recent months, the Mac was badly stung by an industrywide memory chip shortage stemming from the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence. In May, Apple eliminated the original US$599 base configuration, effectively hiking the machine’s starting price to US$799 before the latest increase.

Even after those adjustments, the Mac mini has remained out of stock at Apple and most authorized retailers – often for weeks or even months. The Mac Studio, positioned as the mini’s bigger, more powerful sibling, has suffered from short supply as well.

The pent-up demand for Apple’s desktop computers all but guarantees that the company will see a rush of orders for the new Mac mini and Mac Studio.

Apple’s announcement of the machines comes just days before a changing of the guard. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who has likened the memory supply crunch to “a 100-year flood,” will hand the reins to his successor, John Ternus, at the beginning of September.

The iPhone maker is planning to unveil its latest smartphones, including its first foldable model, during an event on or around Sept 9.

Other devices likely to debut in the near future include an updated HomePod mini and a smart home display, both designed to showcase the significant improvements Apple has made with its AI-enhanced Siri assistant. Bloomberg