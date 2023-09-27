Apple tells US court Google is best in search, in landmark antitrust trial

WASHINGTON - A top executive at Apple said on Tuesday he believed that Google’s search engine was the best product for its customers as he took the stand at a landmark antitrust trial.

Google is facing prosecution by the US Justice Department on grounds that it illegally used its dominant position in online search to prevent the emergence of rivals.

At the heart of the case is Google’s relationship with Apple and the special deals between the two behemoths that make the search engine the default browser on Apple’s Safari browser.

“I don’t think there is anyone out there that is as good as Google in searching,” Mr Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president for services, told the courtroom, as the trial went into its third week.

“There wasn’t a viable alternative to Google at that time. And going with any other was never something that we ever truly considered,” he added.

Mr Cue was referring to a series of agreements that began in 2002 and have seen Google pay Apple billions of dollars for the prominent place on its hardware.

The deal was updated in 2016 with Apple winning a greater share of Google’s advertising revenue from clicks and links on its search engine through Safari.

Mr Cue’s testimony was only briefly made available to the public, and it later went behind closed doors over concerns by the companies of sharing sensitive corporate data.

Over 10 weeks and with dozens of witnesses called to the bar, Google is trying to persuade Judge Amit P. Mehta that the case brought by the Justice Department is without merit.