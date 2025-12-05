Straitstimes.com header logo

Apple sends new round of cyberthreat notifications to users in 84 countries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Apple regularly issues warnings to users when it determines they may have been targeted by state-backed hackers.

Apple regularly issues warnings to users when it determines they may have been targeted by state-backed hackers.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON – Apple has sent a new round of cyberthreat notifications to users in 84 countries, the company said on Dec 5, announcing its latest efforts to insulate customers against surveillance threats.

Apple is one of several tech companies that

regularly issue warnings to users

when it determines they may have been targeted by state-backed hackers.

Apple’s statement, which said the warnings were issued on Dec 2, carried few further details about the alleged surveillance and did not address questions about the number of users targeted or say who was thought to be carrying out the surveillance.

Previous waves of warnings have triggered headlines and prompted investigations by government bodies, including the European Union, whose senior officials have previously been targeted using spyware.

Apple’s statement said that “to date we have notified users in more than 150 countries in total”. REUTERS

More on this topic
Singapore orders Google, Apple to curb govt impersonation on messaging services
Chinese-linked hackers use back door for potential ‘sabotage’, US and Canada say
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.