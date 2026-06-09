Apple rolls out new, AI-powered Siri at annual developer conference

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Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaking on stage on June 8 during the Apple WWDC26 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA.

CUPERTINO, California - Apple on June 8 unveiled a series of AI upgrades to Siri, including better voice recognition and a standalone app, rolling out a long-anticipated overhaul in its AI assistant that the iPhone maker has been striving to improve for the last two years.

Apple announced the revamp, called “Siri AI,” at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Siri AI is capable of analysing what is on the device screen, and has what Apple called “broad world knowledge” that allows it to reach out to the web for more information, Apple said.

Users will also be able to refer back to a previous Siri conversation, and the assistant will be able to find bits of information like a friend’s address sent in a message, even if that information was not formally saved, Apple executives said.

“Truly helpful AI must be centred around you and your needs,” Apple software chief Craig Federighi said.

“This means integrating AI deep into the products you use every day, grounding it in your personal context and the apps you rely on, and designing it with privacy at every step. This is our vision for Apple Intelligence.”

Apple’s lagging position in AI race

Apple’s Siri overhaul has been the central focus for the developer conference in 2026, after the company’s initial promise of a Siri revamp in 2024 was followed by multiple delays, leaving the company lagging in the AI race.

Apple has been seeking to close a gap with rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, which have moved faster to embed “agentic” AI – software that can carry out complex tasks – into everyday computing.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini AI chatbots gaining strong traction among consumers, Apple’s Siri – which became the first mainstream voice assistant following its launch in 2011 – has been on a losing streak.

Apple on June 8 said Siri AI comes with a new voice experience that allows the assistant to sound “a lot more expressive” and more conversational. Apple said Siri AI will also be available on its iPads, and that it was still working on tailoring the assistant for its smartwatches.

Apple said Siri AI will not be available “initially” in the EU on iPhones or iPads, and that it will not be available in China at all, as the company works through regulatory issues.

Apple said images and searches with the new Siri AI would be saved to a new freestanding app available across iPhones, iPads and Macs, synced up together with Apple’s private cloud computing technology.

The company will start offering the upgraded Siri in the English language, it said, adding that other languages will be added “quickly.” Apple did not share a more detailed timeline.

Apple’s new iOS 27 operating system will extend back to iPhone 11 models, the company said, adding that the next version of its MacOS will be called “Golden Gate.”

New child safety updates

Apple also announced several updates to its child-safety features on June 8.

The new parental controls will, by default, allow children to access only the apps that are allowed by parents, the company said. Apple also said it is introducing a new “ask to browse” feature that will require children to seek permission for every new website they visit.

Apple said it is also adding new features to blur, by default, images of gore in messaging apps and alert parents, building on earlier tools that took such steps for images containing nudity.

The company said it was working with the American Academy of Paediatrics to create a guide for parents that helps them establish healthy digital habits for their children.

Apple’s AI challenge

Apple has long kept tight control over its software and user data, and has taken a cautious approach to AI, leaning in part on partnerships, including with Google’s Gemini models, to power new capabilities.

That caution contrasts with competitors betting on AI agents that could eventually replace traditional apps and reshape how people use their devices.

Rivals such as Microsoft have teased a future where AI “agents” supersede traditional operating systems and apps, and Nvidia is working with PC makers to offer laptops that would directly target Apple’s own high-end MacBooks.

“AI is incredibly powerful technology with the potential to shape society in profound ways, and with proper care, unlock meaningful benefits for people everywhere. Still, some appear to be racing forward, seemingly pursuing AI for the sake of AI, without clear regard for the people,” Federighi said.

Apple’s spending pivot

Apple’s slower approach, though, has meant the company has so far avoided the massive spending on data centres seen at rivals. But it may now be shifting gears, with financial chief Kevan Parekh saying on Apple’s latest earnings conference call that the company would end its longtime goal of returning its spare cash directly to shareholders, signalling room for greater investment.

But in chasing AI, Apple possesses something held by few of its rivals: powerful chips in many of its phones and laptops that can run AI agents for free because consumers already paid for the computing power when they purchased the devices. Apple also has a massive trove of personal data sitting on iPhones. REUTERS