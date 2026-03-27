Apple discontinues Mac Pro desktop in favour of the Mac Studio

The Mac Pro has seen increasing overlap in functionality and processing power with the Mac Studio, which is less expensive.

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple on March 26 discontinued the Mac Pro desktop, its highest-end computer aimed at video editors, photographers and other advanced users.

The company removed the machine, which was priced at US$6,999 ( S$9,000 ), from its website. It had not been updated since 2023, when Apple released the first model with its own in-house M2 Ultra chip. That configuration had become vastly outdated with the smaller Mac Studio adding the M3 Ultra in 2025 .

The Mac Pro has become increasingly less important in the company’s computer line-up given the overlap in functionality and processing power with the less-expensive Mac Studio. It was also a very small seller, with Apple winding down inventory in its stores the last several weeks.

Bloomberg News reported on the discontinuation plan in December. Earlier in March , Apple killed off the Pro Display XDR monitor, which had been launched in tandem with the newest Mac Pro design in 2019. In its place, it released new Studio Displays aimed at its other Macs.

Apple had always planned to transition away from the Mac Pro to the Mac Studio, but received pushback from users who wanted more expandability for network cards and other components that the Mac Pro has been able to offer due to its larger frame.

Apple is planning updated Mac Studio models later in 2026 with faster processors, Bloomberg News has reported. The Mac Pro was Apple’s only manufactured-in-America device. But the company said in February that it will begin building the Mac mini at a facility in Houston, Texas, later in 2026 . BLOOMBERG