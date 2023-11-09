Apple co-founder Wozniak suffers possible stroke in Mexico: Reports

MEXICO CITY – Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets have reported.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighbourhood.

Event organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US media outlet TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Mr Wozniak finished his speech but then told his wife he was “feeling strange”. She reportedly insisted he go to the hospital.

The TMZ report said Wozniak may have suffered vertigo.

In 1976, Mr Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.

Their business pioneered personal computing and went on to become the world’s most valuable company, known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the iPhone. REUTERS