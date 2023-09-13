Apple bows to EU and unveils iPhone with USB-C charger

CUPERTINO, United States - Apple unveiled its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday, with its Lightning charger ports replaced on the newest models by a universal charger after a tussle with the European Union (EU).

The European bloc is insisting that all phones and other small devices must be compatible with the USB-C charging cables from the end of next year, a move it says will reduce waste and save money for consumers.

The firm had long argued that its cable was more secure than USB-C chargers, which are already deployed by Apple on other devices and widely used by rivals including the world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung.

“USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we’re bringing USB-C to iPhone 15,” said Ms Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice-president of iPhone marketing at a launch event.

European Union commissioner Thierry Breton responded to iPhone switching to the new connections by saying universal chargers are “common sense.”

The European market “is open, but on our conditions,” Mr Breton said in a released statement.

The update to Apple’s line comes as the Silicon Valley tech giant faces declining sales of iPhones, with premium prices pushing customers to delay switching to newer models.

The firm is also caught up in diplomatic turbulence between the United States and China, with reports saying the communist government is banning civil servants from using its phones.

“Apple needed to deliver more than just minor updates to get people excited about buying new products,” Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart said in a demo area at the event.

“I think they delivered on that with lots of updates, some of them not so minor.”

Along with improvements to iPhone cameras and chips, Apple said that the iPhone 15, which includes four varieties, would have internal components that simplify repair and a new frame that allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

The openness to repair is an unexpected turnaround.

Apple last month said it was endorsing passage of a California law requiring major gadget makers to enable people to fix their devices without taking them back to companies.

In a surprise move, Apple said the iPhone 15 Pro will be US$999 (S$1,359) which is unchanged from its predecessor; the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at US$1,199 (up US$100).

In Singapore, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will start at S$1,299 and S$1,449 respectively.