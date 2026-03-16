Any Trump-Xi rescheduling would be over logistics, Bessent says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, in Busan, South Korea on Oct 30, 2025.

WASHINGTON - It remains to be seen if US President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping takes place as scheduled later in March, but any changes would be due to logistics amid the Iran war, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on March 16.

Mr Bessent's remarks come after Mr Trump told the Financial Times on March 15 he may postpone a meeting with Mr Xi if China does not help to unblock the Strait. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The US-Israeli war on Iran is now entering its third week, with no clear end in sight, shutting down the key Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, pushing up oil prices and raising fears of a renewed spike in global inflation.

Mr Trump is due to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

Mr Trump's last trip to China, in 2017, was the most recent by a US president. Mr Trump's visit will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce. REUTERS