Antony Blinken visits Mexico seeking way forward on migration surge at US border

MEXICO CITY - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Mexico on Dec 27 in hopes of tackling surging migration, which has become a major political headache for President Joe Biden as he enters an election year.

The unusual Christmas week trip by the top American diplomat was abruptly scheduled as the rival Republican Party presses Mr Biden to crack down on migration as a condition for providing the votes in Congress for one of his key priorities – support for Ukraine.

Around 10,000 people without authorisation are trying to cross the southern US border each day, nearly double the number before the pandemic, with a new caravan of hundreds if not thousands of people leaving by foot from southern Mexico on Dec 24.

US border authorities have been so overwhelmed that they have suspended several legal crossings to focus on processing migrants.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador discussed migration in a telephone call on Dec 21 with Mr Biden, who agreed to send Mr Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, along with White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Mr Lopez Obrador said on Dec 27 that Mexico was “helping a lot” on tackling migration.

“We’re going to keep doing it and we want to reach an agreement,” he said, at his morning news conference, adding that next year’s US elections were giving fresh impetus to the issue.

“People leave their towns out of necessity and there’s a lot of economic and social crisis in the world. It’s necessary to further promote productive activities and job creation,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US delegation would speak to Mr Lopez Obrador on the “urgent need for lawful pathways and additional enforcement actions” on migration.

Mexico, under agreements with both Mr Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, has agreed at least temporarily to take in migrants seeking to cross into the United States.

The package proposed by Mr Biden to Congress would also fund 1,300 additional Border Patrol agents to help address migration.

The Biden administration has warned that without a deal, Ukraine will soon run out of weapons needed to repel the nearly two-year-old Russian invasion.

However, Republican hardliners have shown little sign of compromise.