Anti-vaccine community in US blasts Trump after pro-Covid19 shot comments

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Former Republican president Donald Trump's recent comments touting Covid-19 vaccines as safe and a major achievement of his presidency have roiled extreme anti-vaxers, which include many of his ardent supporters.

After months of a relatively low profile on vaccines and no photos of him getting inoculated, Trump on Dec 19 told former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly during an event in Dallas that he had received the booster - eliciting some boos from the audience.

In an interview with right-wing pundit Candace Owens released two days later, Trump pushed back when Owens suggested the shots were not safe.

"Oh no, the vaccine works," Trump interrupted Owens, who said she was not vaccinated. "The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine."

While in both cases Trump stressed that he is against Democratic President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, his comments have stoked rare criticism from anti-vaccine activists and some supporters.

The controversy highlights the balancing act Trump might face in a potential 2024 presidential run: He will have to energise his base, for many of whom opposition to vaccines has become a rallying cry, without repelling moderate suburbanites.

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones said on his talk show that by touting the vaccine, Trump was either "completely ignorant" or "one of the most evil men who has ever lived." He said it was time "to move on" from Trump and also threatened to "dish all the dirt" on the former president.

Radio host Wayne Allyn Root, a staunch Trump supporter, said the former president was "right on everything" except the vaccines, and needed an "intervention."

In a statement to Reuters, Root stressed he would always be a Trump supporter and that by "intervention" he simply meant a chance to convince Trump to "alter" his message.

A spokesman told Reuters that Trump stands by his administration's "tremendous contributions to ending this pandemic".

There was no immediate reply to requests for comments from representatives for Jones or Owens.

On right-wing social media groups, some Trump voters argued that he is acting strategically to keep hostile media at bay.