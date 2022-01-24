Annual vaccine preferable to frequent boosters: Pfizer CEO

JERUSALEM • Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla has said that an annual Covid-19 vaccine would be preferable to frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily mutated Omicron variant, but less effective in preventing transmission.

With Covid-19 cases soaring, some countries have expanded vaccine booster programmes or shortened the gap between shots as they scramble to shore up protection.

In an interview on Saturday with Israel's N12 News, Mr Bourla was asked if he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis.

"This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," Mr Bourla said.

"Once a year - it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation.

"We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a solution," he added.

Mr Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight Omicron and mass produce it as soon as March.

Citing three studies, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday said a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting Omicron, providing 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation.

A preliminary study by Israel's Sheba Medical Centre last Monday found that a fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but was likely not enough to fend off Omicron.

Nonetheless, a second booster was still advised for high-risk groups, the medical centre said.

REUTERS