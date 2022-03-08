Annual US intelligence report sees growing spectre of great power competition, conflict

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - China is developing one of the greatest nuclear weapons forces in history while Russia will exploit every opportunity to undermine the United States and its allies, according to the annual threat assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

In a stark, declassified 31-page document, the report released late Monday (March 7) by the House Intelligence Committee says Iran will continue to threaten American interests as it seeks to erode US influence in the Middle East.

At the same time, North Korea is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile development, according to the assessment.

"In the coming year, the United States and its allies will face an increasingly complex and interconnected global security environment marked by the growing spectre of great power competition and conflict, while collective, transnational threats to all nations and actors compete for our attention and finite resources," the document stated.

The nation's top intelligence chiefs will present - and expand upon - the assessment when they testify before the House committee on Tuesday.

Speakers will include Mr Avril Haines, director of national intelligence; Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns; General Paul Nakasone, head of the National Security Agency; and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray.

The annual assessment represents a consensus among the nation's 17 intelligence agencies of major threats confronting the US, and is used by lawmakers and policy makers as a baseline to make critical decisions, advance legislation and craft budgets.

Russia