Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, experts say

SAN FRANCISCO - Microsoft’s nascent Bing chatbot turning testy or even threatening is likely because it essentially mimics what it learnt from online conversations, analysts and academics said on Friday.

Tales of disturbing exchanges with the artificial intelligence chatbot – including it issuing threats and speaking of desires to steal nuclear code, create a deadly virus, or to be alive – have gone viral this week.

“I think this is basically mimicking conversations that it’s seen online,” said Associate Professor Graham Neubig from Carnegie Mellon University’s Language Technologies Institute.

“So, once the conversation takes a turn, it’s probably going to stick in that kind of angry state, or say ‘I love you’ and other things like this, because all of this is stuff that’s been online before.”

A chatbot, by design, serves up words it predicts are the most likely responses, without understanding meaning or context.

However, humans taking part in banter with programs naturally tend to read emotion and intent into what a chatbot says.

“Large language models have no concept of ‘truth’ – they just know how to best complete a sentence in a way that’s statistically probable based on their inputs and training set,” programmer Simon Willison said in a blog post.

“So they make things up, and then state them with extreme confidence.”

Dr Laurent Daudet, co-founder of French AI company LightOn, theorised that the chatbot seemingly gone-rogue was trained on exchanges that themselves turned aggressive or inconsistent.

“Addressing this requires a lot of effort and a lot of human feedback, which is also the reason we chose to restrict ourselves for now to business uses and not more conversational ones,” Dr Daudet told AFP.

‘Off the rails’

The Bing chatbot was designed by Microsoft and the start-up OpenAI, which has been causing a sensation since the November launch of ChatGPT, the headline-grabbing app capable of generating all sorts of written content in seconds on a simple request.

Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene, the technology behind it, known as generative AI, has been stirring up fascination and concern.

“The model at times tries to respond or reflect in the tone in which it is being asked to provide responses (and) that can lead to a style we didn’t intend,” Microsoft said in a blog post, noting the bot is a work in progress.