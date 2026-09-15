An MIT report warns AI is causing ‘cognitive surrender’ and universities are in a bind
Mark Arsenault, Dana Goldstein, Alan Blinder and Sarah Mervosh
- An MIT report warns AI causes "cognitive surrender", isolating students and creating an illusion of learning, while universities face tension between embracing AI and preserving education quality.
- Many university leaders advocate integrating AI into curricula, seeing it as essential for future relevance and accelerating research, with institutions like Ohio State requiring AI fluency for all majors.
- Some universities impose bans or strict policies on AI use to uphold academic integrity, but enforcement varies and students often lack clear guidance on ethical AI use in their studies.
AI generated
NEW YORK - The worries that artificial intelligence is degrading education have been building for months.
Students are using it for everything, including cheating, and a recent report out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said it is triggering “cognitive surrender”.