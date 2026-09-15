Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An MIT report warns AI is causing ‘cognitive surrender’ and universities are in a bind

The MIT report crystallised some of the thinking in higher education about AI, but top administrators have been embroiled in debates for several years.

NEW YORK - The worries that artificial intelligence is degrading education have been building for months.

Students are using it for everything, including cheating, and a recent report out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said it is triggering “cognitive surrender”.