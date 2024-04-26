Amid Pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University, students say inclusiveness abounds

NEW YORK - More than a week into pro-Palestine protests on Columbia University’s campus, the air within and around its periphery remained tense. Discussions continued between the university administration and student organisers over the fate of the protests.

On April 24, the streets of 116th and Broadway were lined with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, while students — school IDs in hand — were funnelled into campus grounds through a few gazetted entrance points with heightened security.

A deadline set for that day to decide on how to deal with the protests has since been given a 48-hour extension, which is set to elapse at midnight on Friday local time (12pm Saturday Singapore time).

The peaceful protests first began on April 17 when over 100 pro-Palestinian students established the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment”, erecting small green tents in the university’s South Lawn.

The show of solidarity was an effort by more than 100 Columbia University student groups, which had come together to form the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) coalition. Their key demands were for the university to disclose all information on their financial investments, and divest from all corporations profiting from the Israeli genocide in Palestine.

Israel is retaliating against the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, which left 1,200 people dead in Israel and more than 250 taken hostage. Israel’s response, however, has now been seen by many as having gone too far — Gaza health authorities say Israel’s attacks have killed nearly 34,000 people in Gaza since then.

On April 18, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik called in the New York Police Department (NYPD). Police officers arrested over 100 students – ostensibly for trespassing – and disassembled the tents.

Though the protest has been peaceful, Dr Shafik said in an email to the Columbia community on April 18 that it “severely disrupts campus life, and creates a harassing and intimidating environment for many of our students”.

In response to the Columbia administration’s actions, encampments have since popped up on campuses around the US, including at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, New York University, the University of Michigan, University of Southern California and University of Texas in Austin. These have declared solidarity with Palestine and Columbia students.

Police have also been called in to make arrests and break up encampments at campuses including those of Yale and New York University, where students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military assistance for Israel, and amnesty for students and faculty staff who have been fired for protesting.

For Dr Shafik, her decision appears to have backfired. Instead of quelling the protests, the encampment re-emerged, larger than before.

Within the day of police entering the Columbia campus, the new encampment popped up on the school’s adjacent West Lawn. Faculty members also rallied together, calling for amnesty for the students arrested.

Dr Shafik’s future at Columbia currently hangs in jeopardy, with the Barnard and Columbia chapter of the American Association of University Professors planning to call for her censure over the student arrests.

On the other hand, US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has called for her resignation, as according to him, her actions have allowed antisemitism to flourish on campus.

Billionaire donors like Robert Kraft and Leon Cooperman are also weighing their support for the school, demanding that it end antisemitism on campus.