Americans can barely afford homes – and that’s a problem for Biden

WASHINGTON – Record-low US housing affordability is squeezing home buyers and renters while threatening to spill into presidential politics.

Milwaukee, the largest city in key swing state Wisconsin, saw affordability deteriorate in its rental market more than almost any US metro area in the year ended July, according to a measure by the National Association of Realtors.

The region also recorded one of the greatest increases in mortgage burden among the biggest 50 metros in the past year, data from Zillow shows.

The housing situation in Milwaukee, the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention, is a version of a scenario playing out in cities across the United States: US mortgage rates in August hit the highest level since 2000, which has translated into the fewest home-buying applications in decades.

Adding to the pressure is the scarcity of inventory, which has helped push selling prices, as well as rents, to near record-high levels.

Milwaukee’s crunch stands out, though, because housing in the region has traditionally been relatively stable and cheap, and because it has potential for political fallout: Among large metro areas in swing states, it had the greatest decrease in housing affordability in the past year.

That could shape voters’ views of their own prosperity and the wider US economy, creating a political vulnerability for President Joe Biden – especially with young voters, who are hard-hit by declining housing affordability.

Mr Biden can ill afford any setback in a state he won by just 20,682 votes in 2020. Philadelphia, another major population centre in a closely fought battleground state, is also among the US metros with the largest increases in mortgage burdens in 2022, according to Zillow data.

“It contributes to a general sense that the American dream is out of reach, and that if the Democratic Party promises a middle-class American dream and it’s failing, then I think those voters are more likely to listen to the Republican Party,” said Professor Wendy Schiller, who teaches political science at Brown University.

‘Heartbreaking’

School teachers Maggie Golab, 35, and Jenny Rechlicz, 31, began looking for a starter home in Milwaukee after getting married in July. After looking at 21 houses and being outbid on three of them, they were finally able to purchase a small bungalow in the Washington Heights neighbourhood in September.

While they are pleased with the location, they had to bid above the asking price, and were only able to afford the home because the upstairs and basement are unfinished. They will have to spend the next few years remodelling to get the liveable space they wanted, Ms Golab said.

“It was definitely very frustrating and kind of heartbreaking,” she said of the home-buying process, noting that prices for homes in certain neighbourhoods were way higher than she anticipated.

Milwaukee historically has had a relatively stable and affordable housing market, meaning higher costs have a larger proportional effect there than in volatile markets such as in the Sun Belt, said Mr Mark Eppli, director of the Graaskamp Centre for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mr Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, said most of the new housing in the Milwaukee market has been luxury apartments, with construction of single-family homes plummeting after the Great Recession.

“It’s very tough to be a buyer,” said Ms Beth Jaworski, who has been a real estate agent for 31 years in the Milwaukee area and represents Ms Golab and Ms Rechlicz. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen it quite like this.”