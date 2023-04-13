Americans becoming more negative towards China, says Pew Research survey

WASHINGTON - Americans’ views of China, already negative, have turned sharply more so, a new Pew Research Centre survey shows.

About eight in 10 American adults – or 83 per cent – have negative views of China. That is up 1 percentage point from 2022. And those with very unfavourable views have increased by four percentage points since 2022, from 40 to 44 per cent, the survey says.

Around four in 10 Americans now describe China as an enemy of the United States, rather than as a competitor or a partner – up 13 points from 2022.

Pew Research Centre surveyed 3,576 adults over March 20-26. The survey report also included information from four US-based focus groups held in December 2022, on how young people view international engagement and multilateralism.

The survey found broad concern about China’s role in the world, both geopolitically and in terms of specific issues.

In the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, 62 per cent of Americans see the China-Russia partnership as a very serious problem for the US.

That is back to the high levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, Pew noted.

President Xi’s visit to Moscow was during March 20-22, the start of the survey period. Contrary to expectations, no diplomatic effort emerged to end the Ukraine war.

The survey results also show that 47 per cent of respondents say tensions between mainland China and Taiwan pose a very serious problem for the US.

That is up four percentage points since October 2022 and 19 points since February 2021.

Pew Research also found that “more than twice as many Americans support the US government banning TikTok as oppose it” – or 50 per cent versus 22 per cent. A sizeable 28 per cent, however, were not sure.

The video-sharing platform, which has more than 150 million US users, is facing fierce opposition from Republican and Democratic lawmakers concerned about data privacy and national security, particularly whether its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would be compelled to hand over user data to the Chinese government.

In terms of China’s role on the world stage, a majority of Americans say that the country does not take the interests of other nations like the US into account; it interferes in the affairs of others and does not contribute to peace and stability.

And while negative perceptions of China’s role in the world prevail across the political spectrum, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents tend to see the country’s role in more negative terms.

Republicans are around twice as likely as Democrats to say China does not contribute to peace and stability at all (40 per cent versus 21 per cent).