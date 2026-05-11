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A plane bound for the US carries passengers from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius.

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on May 10 that one of the 17 Americans being repatriated from a hantavirus-struck luxury cruise ship has tested mildly positive for the Andes strain of the virus while a second has mild symptoms.

All of them are being airlifted to the United States, and the two passengers with symptoms are travelling in the plane’s biocontainment units, HHS added. The second symptomatic passenger has not yet been confirmed as having the virus.

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses that are usually spread by rodents but in rare cases can be transmitted person to person. Health authorities have said the risk of the virus spreading is low.

Eight people no longer on the MV Hondius have fallen ill, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) update from May 8, with six of them confirmed to have contracted the virus. A Dutch couple and a German national have died.

The Andes strain of hantavirus, identified in the ship’s outbreak, can cause severe lung illness that can be fatal in up to half of cases, according to the WHO.

The US State Department’s airlift will transport passengers to the ASPR Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and the passenger with mild symptoms will be taken to a second RESPTC, the HHS said.

On arrival at the facilities, each individual will undergo clinical assessment and receive care based on their condition, HHS added.

Spain and France have evacuated their citizens from the MV Hondius, which is anchored near Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, officials said.

Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Turkey, Britain and Ireland are also flying home nationals who were on the ship. REUTERS