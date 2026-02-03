American musician Kid Rock to headline Turning Point USA's alternative half-time show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singer Kid Rock during a Senate hearing on Jan 28. He will be headling the Turning Point USA's alternative half-time show.

WASHINGTON - Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the conservative student-outreach organisation co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk , announced on Feb 2 that Kid Rock will headline its streaming concert that will air opposite the Super Bowl half-time show.

TPUSA created the event, titled the All-American Half-time Show, shortly after the National Football League (NFL) announced Bad Bunny would be the half-time performer for Super Bowl LX on Feb 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. The selection of Bad Bunny drew the ire of conservative politicians and media outlets nationwide.

Fellow country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett will also take part in the TPUSA show.

“The All-American Half-time Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a half-time show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” TPUSA said in a statement.

“We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

The event will be streamed live on TPUSA’s social media, as well as by other conservative platforms including One America News Network and the Daily Wire+.

President Donald Trump was critical of the NFL’s decision shortly after the announcement that Bad Bunny would perform. Mr Trump, an avid sports fan who often frequents marquee events (including last year’s Super Bowl), also recently said he would not attend the game in person , saying it is “just too far away”.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a native of Puerto Rico and outspoken opponent of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

On the night of Feb 1, he won three Grammys , including album of the year for DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS, making it the first Spanish-language album to ever win the award.

He made several statements both critical of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and asking for unity and love during his acceptance speeches on Feb 1.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ... ICE out,” he said at one point. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, has performed at the Super Bowl half-time before, taking part with Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Nelly and Jessica Simpson at Super Bowl XXXVII in February 2004. That performance is remembered for Timberlake ripping off part of Jackson’s top and causing an infamous “wardrobe malfunction”.

TPUSA was founded in 2012 by Mr Kirk and the late Bill Montgomery, a conservative businessman and activist. Mr Kirk was killed on Sept 10, 2025, when he was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His widow Erika Kirk was named chief executive officer after Charlie Kirk’s killing. REUTERS