American cities caught in downtown doom loop

WASHINGTON – “I have become the face of downtown’s demise,” announces Mr Anthony Lanier, president and CEO of developer Eastbanc, as he swipes his phone at the door to get into his gleaming, high-tech building at 1875 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington DC.

It is a joke, but a wry one. The 20-storey, 285,000 sq ft building commissioned in 2006 that is a mere 10-minute walk from the White House is one of the best office buildings in the city. But since losing a major tenant earlier this year, it has been sitting empty.