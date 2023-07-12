American cities caught in downtown doom loop

Mr Anthony Lanier, president and CEO of developer Eastbanc, walking through his empty office building in Washington DC. ST PHOTO: NIRMAL GHOSH
Across America, the incidence of vacant office space hit 17.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year, the highest in 30 years. ST PHOTO: NIRMAL GHOSH
The empty offices in cities is creating a so-called "doom loop" in downtown areas, with retailers and services seeing fewer customers while also dealing with shoplifting. ST PHOTO: NIRMAL GHOSH
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
32 min ago
Published
33 min ago
WASHINGTON – “I have become the face of downtown’s demise,” announces Mr Anthony Lanier, president and CEO of developer Eastbanc, as he swipes his phone at the door to get into his gleaming, high-tech building at 1875 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington DC.

It is a joke, but a wry one. The 20-storey, 285,000 sq ft building commissioned in 2006 that is a mere 10-minute walk from the White House is one of the best office buildings in the city. But since losing a major tenant earlier this year, it has been sitting empty.

