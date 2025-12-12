American burger chain In-N-Out removes number ‘67’ from its ordering system after viral trend

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Employees of the chain said the practice started in November, adding that the number “69” was also removed from the ticket system.

American burger chain In-N-Out has removed the number “67” from its ticket order system amid the viral “6-7” trend, American media reported.

Pronounced as “six seven” , the viral term is often paired with an up and down hand gesture that mimics weighing two options. The phrase does not mean anything.

The double-digit combination set the social media sphere ablaze among teens in 2025, and was crowned Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year .

According to People magazine, the burger chain – which has permanent stores only in the US – removed the number because of the growing number of teens eagerly waiting for it to be called.

Employees of the chain told the magazine that the practice started in November, adding that the number “69” was also removed from the ticket system.

A TikTok posted in October shows throngs of teens gathered at an In-N-Out pick-up counter.

Some scream in anticipation while others pull out their phones to record the moment.

The teens erupt when an employee announces order number 67 as “six seven”, jumping and cheering in an uproar. The video has garnered more than four million views.

In another TikTok clip, teenagers can again be seen cheering when a staff member calls out order number 67.

The numbers are part of the lyrics of a song released in 2024, titled Doot Doot, by hip-hop artiste Skrilla.

“6-7, I just bipped right on the highway”, goes the song. In it, the term 6-7 is largely understood as referencing 67th Street in Chicago – a possible nod to Skrilla’s background.

The phrase took off in early 2025 when it was overlapped with a social media edit of National Basketball Association player LaMelo Ball.

Videos featuring the Charlotte Hornets’ guard have amassed more than 1.2 million likes on TikTok, attributing the song to the player’s height of 6 feet 7 inches (2.01m).