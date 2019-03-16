American Airlines says suspending flights to Venezuela

NEW YORK (AFP) - American Airlines said on Friday (March 15) it is suspending flights to Venezuela amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation and increased safety concerns in the country.

"American has temporarily suspended our operation into Caracas and Maracaibo," the carrier said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our team members and customers is always number one and American will not operate to countries we don't consider safe."

American had been sending two flights a week to Caracas and one to the western city of Maracaibo, all from Miami.

