American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom deal

WASHINGTON • American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 jets from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, becoming the second major US airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel in the last two years.

The deal brings Boom's order book to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at about US$26 billion (S$36 billion), Boom chief executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.

The return of interest in supersonic jets comes nearly two decades after Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, was retired following a deadly crash and high costs of fuel and maintenance.

Last year, United Airlines Holdings agreed to buy 15 Boom Overture aircraft, provided they meet certain safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

A similar condition was part of the American Airlines agreement as well.

American also has an option to purchase 40 more of the jets, each of which can carry 65 to 80 passengers, the companies said.

The four-engine Overture jet can fly from Miami to London in just under five hours, cutting the nearly nine-hour flight time between the cities by about half.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said it was too early to discuss ticket prices, given that the aircraft is not expected to carry its first passengers until 2029.

Supersonic jets have come under criticism from environmentalists for burning more fuel per passenger than comparable subsonic planes.