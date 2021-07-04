America celebrates Independence Day - but political tension is building

WASHINGTON - This Fourth of July weekend, the United States has something to celebrate. Close to 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the economy is chugging, with latest employment numbers showing 850,000 jobs added in June, which means total jobs recovered from the pandemic-induced crash have reached 15.6 million.

Americans took to the skies for the holiday in droves. The Transportation Security Administration reported it screened 2,196,411 people nationwide last Friday (July 2) - the highest since the pandemic, and higher than the same day in 2019.