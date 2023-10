WASHINGTON - It was early November 2018 in a hangar in Pensacola, Florida, and the married couple beside me had just spent the past three hours nodding along to many of the things then President Donald Trump was saying at his Make America Great Again rally.

He had verbally attacked reporters and railed against immigrants, which had prompted the audience to chant “Build that wall!” – which the couple, both white Americans in their early 60s, had joined in.