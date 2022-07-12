Amazon's Prime Day sale likely to disappoint deal-hungry shoppers

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Bargain hunters are expected to find Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day sale underwhelming this year, with many sellers minimising profit-eating discounts in an era of soaring costs.

The annual event, which runs Tuesday (July 12) and Wednesday (July 13), is becoming just another summer clearance sale designed to make room for new items before the busy holiday shopping season.

Amazon is doing its best to sustain interest by touting "millions of deals", including some of the lowest prices ever on its own signature products, such as US$17.99 (S$25.30) for an Alexa-powered Echo Dot smart speaker and a 50-inch Amazon Fire television for US$99.99.

"Amazon knows it needs to step up the discounts on its big landmark products to capture people's attention," said Ms Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at the deal-monitoring site BlackFriday.com.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to attract new subscribers who pay US$139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks. The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with existing customers by offering them deals on Amazon gadgets.

Prime memberships have stagnated at about 172 million as of June 30, unchanged from six months earlier, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, suggesting a US$20 price increase announced in February is turning people off.

This marks the second straight year when merchants - who sell 60 per cent of the products on Amazon's site - have been stingy with discounts.

Prime Day is mostly seen as an opportunity to clear out ageing inventory, said Mr Tim Seward, who runs the e-commerce consulting firm ROI Revolution in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About 60 per cent of his 160 clients are offering Prime Day deals, but the discounts are moderate, he said.

"Many brands are doing smaller discounts than they did in 2021 due to rising costs," he said. "It's still a great way to clean house."

Shoppers will still show up for Prime Day. Spending on Amazon will reach US$7.76 billion in the United States and US$12.52 billion globally over the two-day event, each up about up 17 per cent from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer Inc.

Consumers grappling with higher gas prices and inflation will flock to Amazon looking for deals, especially on household staples they'll need anyway, analyst Andrew Lipsman said.

"Consumers still have money and are looking for deals, which should give Prime Day some pop," Mr Lipsman said.

Amazon is also grappling with amped-up competition from the likes of Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., which host competing sales.

Shoppers are accustomed to bouncing from one site to another seeking the best deals on Prime Day, and Amazon's prominence has faded.