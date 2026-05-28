Amazon green-lights AI-generated shows for children

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The GenAI Creators Fund pays filmmakers, digital creators and start-ups to use AI to develop their projects in a short time frame.

LOS ANGELES – Amazon MGM Studios announced on May 27 that it has green-lit the first three children’s shows that were created under a new initiative to use artificial intelligence (AI) in content development.

The GenAI Creators Fund pays filmmakers, digital creators and start-ups to use AI to develop their projects in a short time frame.

Punky Duck series director Jorge Gutierrez said he is used to spending two years making a pilot, but his new show was green-lit to run on Amazon after just two months.

“The best way I can describe it is, it’s like you have sex and then someone hands you the baby,” Mr Gutierrez said at the annual AI on the Lot Conference, where the first images of the approved animated series were shown. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Two more projects – Diana Music Hunters from Mr Albie Hecht and Cupcake & Friends from Buzzfeed Studios – were also green-lit in a couple of months, reflecting a new approach from major studios.

Hollywood’s unions and artists have raised concerns about the use of AI, with creatives, writers and actors fearing they could be replaced by digital facsimiles.

AI Studios chief at Amazon MGM Albert Cheng told the conference that the technology will not eliminate jobs, it will actually reduce costs and timelines to make it possible to increase the number of productions.

But Mr Cheng acknowledged that “AI is addictive”, adding that it is important for humans to make sure they do not “succumb and let our brains go to waste”. AFP