Almond, soy or quinoa: Is plant-based milk really as good as cow’s milk for you?

WASHINGTON – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released draft guidance on Wednesday recommending that dairy alternatives such as almond, soy or oat milk disclose that they may be nutritionally inferior to cow’s milk.

Doctors, too, say plant-based milk alternatives are not always the healthiest choice, especially for children.

The FDA guidance comes as grocers offer dairy alternatives made from an ever-expanding assortment of nuts, cereals and other plants, including coconut, hemp, oat, pea, quinoa and rice.

Worldwide sales of alt-milks are growing steadily, driven both by the needs of consumers who have an intolerance to cow’s milk and the desire of some to reduce their environmental impact.

1. What are alt-milks?

They are beverages made, generally, by soaking a base ingredient in water, often after roasting it, then sometimes blanching or steaming it. In a process called wet milling, water is added and the material is ground up, then filtered.

Extras such as stabilisers, thickeners, sweeteners, flavourings, vitamins and minerals may be added, and the liquid may be heat-treated to sterilise it. Finally, the fluid is homogenised so that it approximates the appearance and mouthfeel of cow’s milk.

Based on the widely used classification system known as Nova, developed by researchers at the University of Sao Paulo, alt-milks fall into category 3 for processed foods or category 4 for those that are ultra-processed, whereas cow’s milk is in category 1 – unprocessed or minimally processed food.

The European Union prohibits alt-milk makers from using the word “milk” to market their products, a common practice in the United States.

The US dairy industry has pushed for enforcement of the FDA’s “standards of identity”, which define milk as a bovine product.

US courts, however, have ruled that alt-milks are not misbranded because they are not sold as actual milk. Judges have said consumers understand that almond milk, for example, is not really milk.

2. How are alt-milks selling?

The market for plant-based milk globally may reach nearly US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in 2023, according to a projection by consulting company Future Market Insights. The growth rate for sales in the previous five years was nearly 8 per cent, according to the company, which expects a rate of almost 10 per cent for the next 10 years.

In the US, while the volume of plant-based products has grown, that of dairy milk has shrunk. Alternative milk’s share of pints sold there increased from 5.9 per cent in 2017 to 9.4 per cent in 2022, based on data from the market research company IRI. As a share of revenue, the figures went from 9 per cent of US$16 billion to 13 per cent of US$18 billion.