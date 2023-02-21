Alligator kills 85-year-old woman walking her dog in Florida

MIAMI - A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a retirement community in the southern US state of Florida.

The neighbour, identified only as Carol, said she saw the woman, who has not been named, being dragged into water by the 3m-long reptile during an attack at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce on Monday.

“(I) just remember her coming up and you know... getting air, and I’m saying swim towards the, swim toward the paddle boat, and she says, ‘I can’t. The gator has me,’“ the woman told local TV station WPBF.

Carol, 77, called emergency services and grabbed a pole in hopes of helping her friend, the station reported.

“I thought, well I’ll put that out in the water and hook her or hit him, and – she was not there anymore.”

Helpless, Carol could only wait. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get in the water.”

The dog survived the attack, but the woman succumbed to her injuries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told US media.

A helicopter from the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office helped locate the alligator in the lake, WPBF reported, and trappers later dragged it out.

“He fought pretty good. Definitely fought pretty good,” nuisance alligator trapper Robert Lilly told WPBF.

Mr Lilly said the creature weighed between 270kg and 320kg.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the FWC said in a statement, according to US media.