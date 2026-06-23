Straitstimes.com header logo

All US passengers from hantavirus-hit ship return to home states

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The cruise ship MV Hondius was docked off Cape Verde port on May 4.

The cruise ship MV Hondius was docked off Cape Verde port on May 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

OMAHA, Nebraska – The University of Nebraska Medical Centre said on June 22 all 18 US-resident passengers from the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius cruise ship have returned to their home states after completing monitoring at its National Quarantine Unit.

Sixteen of those passengers arrived on May 11 following their trip on the cruise ship associated with a hantavirus outbreak, it said. Two more former passengers arrived at the National Quarantine Unit on May 15.

"No cases of hantavirus disease occurred in the United States as a result of this outbreak," the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Earlier in June, eight US residents returned to their home states following three weeks of monitoring at the National Quarantine Unit. Ten others were under observation.

The World Health Organization recommends monitoring and quarantining high-risk contacts for 42 days after exposure, while advising low-risk contacts to self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms develop. REUTERS

More on this topic
2 S’pore residents who were on board MV Hondius still hantavirus-free, allowed to quarantine at home
How an ocean cruise turned into a hantavirus nightmare
See more on

United States

Hantavirus

Maritime and shipping

Infectious diseases

Cruises

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.