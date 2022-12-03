Alex Jones’ hoax trials in US spotlight misinformation profiteer

WASHINGTON - American radio host Alex Jones reaped millions spouting conspiracy-laden falsehoods that helped drive up sales of products like libido boosters, exploiting an internet ecosystem that experts say makes misinformation a lucrative business.

Jones, a serial provocateur who founded the far-right website InfoWars, has been ordered to pay nearly US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) in damages for calling a 2012 mass shooting in an elementary school – which left 20 first graders and six adults dead – a “hoax”.

Defamation cases in Texas and Connecticut against Jones have spotlighted the challenge of curbing misinformation on the internet, where false and inflammatory content often spreads faster, generates more engagement – and more revenue – than the truth.

“The modern internet business model consists of building an audience and then monetizing that audience, either through ads, merchandise sales, or direct donation,” Mr Danny Rogers, cofounder of the nonprofit Global Disinformation Index, told AFP.

“Alex Jones perfected that model by peddling the most adversarial narratives in the form of virulent conspiracy theories and unbridled anger, building a receptive audience, and then soaking that audience for profit.”

Jones, who was back in the spotlight this week when rapper Kanye West declared his admiration for Adolf Hitler on his show, has amassed what experts call a fortune by successfully merging the conspiracy theories with merchandise and dietary supplements from his InfoWars store.

Jones has hawked male vitality supplements and testosterone boosters, while claiming the government was feminising men or turning them gay by using chemical pollutants.

He accused the government of deliberately putting fluoride in drinking water, while his store peddled fluoride-free toothpaste.

His audience, he claimed, can survive various doomsday scenarios with other products that his store can supply – storable food, body armor and even components for homemade guns.

The extent of his wealth is opaque but a forensic economist testified during the Texas trial that the combined net worth of Jones and Free Speech Systems – the parent company of Infowars – likely fell between US$135 million and US$270 million.

But while bashing the trials as an assault on free speech, Jones has said he has little money to pay the damages and has repeatedly implored his audience for donations.

As he battled the defamation cases, an anonymous bitcoin donor sent Jones cryptocurrency worth US$8 million, the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center reported in May.